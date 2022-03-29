Sudanese protesters block roads in Khartoum to demand civilian rule

Sudanese protesters, on Tuesday, blocked main roads in the capital, Khartoum, amid fresh demonstrations demanding full civilian rule, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Khartoum witnessed an almost complete closure of roads with cement barriers, tree trunks and burning tires," an eyewitness told Anadolu Agency.

Sudanese authorities, meanwhile, deployed extra forces in the capital in an attempt to re-open roads, witnesses said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said 73 demonstrators were injured in protests demanding civilian rule on Monday in Khartoum and the eastern Qadarif state.

Sudan has been in turmoil since 25 October, 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, in a move decried by political groups as a "military coup."

