Tunisia: suspended parliament to hold plenary session

The parliament in Tunisia has announced that it is going to hold plenary sessions tomorrow and on Saturday to "nullify" the exceptional measures introduced last July by President Kais Saied, under which he suspended the work of parliamentarians, Anadolu has reported.

"On the agenda will be the serious financial, economic and social conditions that Tunisia is witnessing," explained the Office of the Parliament. The presidency did not issue any immediate comment on the proposed sessions.

According to Maher Madhioub, a parliamentary assistant entrusted with information and communication issues, the Office of the Parliament consists of the Speaker of Parliament, Rached Ghannouchi; First Deputy Samira Chaouachi; and Second Deputy Tarek Fetiti." There are, he pointed out, also ten assistants, including himself.

It was not made clear whether the plenary sessions will be held in person or online. In any case, said Madhioub, they will be conducted according to the proper guidance for the working of parliament and its departments.

"All the actions of the Speaker of Parliament and its members related to their parliamentary duties are subjected to Article 80 of the Tunisian Constitution, which stipulates that parliament may remain in a permanent session," he pointed out. "The previous [online] session of the parliament, chaired by Ghannouchi, was held on 27 January, with the participation of more than 90 members."

