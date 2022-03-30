Egypt increases Suez Canal tolls by up to 20% 

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) yesterday raised its toll fees for vessels passing through the waterway due to the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.

SCA chairman Osama Rabie told reporters that the increases will be imposed on "all types of ship" using the canal. The increases will amount to between 5 and 20 per cent. "Traffic through the canal has been affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," he explained.

The increase in toll fees is "temporary," insisted Rabie. He noted that the SCA will revise and reduce the tolls "based on the situation of international maritime traffic."

Rabie's remarks came during an event held to mark the first anniversary of the refloating of the Panama-flagged MV Ever Given, which ran aground in March last year at the southern entrance of the canal.

READ: 5 years prison for Egypt teenager whose sexual blackmail sparked girl's suicide