Algeria releases Hirak activists

The Algerian authorities have released a number of activists from the Hirak protest movement, including some who have been indicted, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported on Wednesday. The National Committee for the Release of Prisoners said that ten activists were released from prison, with several others expected to be freed soon.

According to the committee, prominent members of the movement were among those released with little or no notice. Ibrahim La'Alami, for example, who was sentenced to six years in prison for his social media posts.

The London-based newspaper reported that 300 Algerians are currently in prison because of their political opinions posted on social media. The authorities in Algiers deny that they are holding any political prisoners, even though such detainees are released from time to time.

In its annual report, Amnesty International said that Algerian courts have increasingly accused activists and journalists of being "terrorists" with connections to illegal organisations.

