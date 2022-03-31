Turkiye to provide additional $5 million in aid to Afghanistan

Turkiye will provide an additional $5 million in aid to Afghanistan, the Turkish deputy Foreign Minister announced Thursday, saying Ankara will continue to stand with the Afghan people, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking at a UN high-level pledging conference, Sedat Onal said it is in the common interest of all nations to stabilise Afghanistan, warning that "spill over effects from mass migration to terrorism will be felt widely."

Onal said Turkiye dispatched three charity trains containing humanitarian aid worth $15 million and contributed an additional $3 million to UNDP's special trust funds to support health and education.

"While absolutely crucial, humanitarian aid alone cannot turn the tide. Functioning institutions and economy are essential for stability," said the diplomat.

Turning to the Taliban's restrictions on girls' education, Onal reiterated Ankara's call for the interim government to reverse "this unfortunate decision and allow girls of all ages to take part in education in an inclusive manner."

He urged "gradual engagement with the interim government and try to steer them in the right direction. We should also try to reach out to Afghan people directly," he added.

The high-level pledging conference is seeking $4.4 billion for Afghanistan, where UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said people are selling their children and body parts to feed themselves.