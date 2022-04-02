Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel security delegation secretly visits Sudan

Sudanese people rally against their country's recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with Israel, outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, Sudan on January 17, 2021 [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
An Israeli delegation has reportedly visited Khartoum recently, Quds Press reported on Friday.

Quds Press reported Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan disclosing that the Israeli security delegation met with senior military officials, including Head of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

According to Quds Press, a senior Israeli security delegation also visited Sudan on 19 January and conducted discussions with Sudanese military and security officials.

The recent visit is part of the series of visits by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that took place in Uganda in February 2020.

The clandestine visits between the Israeli officials and the Sudanese leaders resulted in normalising ties between Israel and Sudan in January 2021.

