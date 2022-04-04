Gaza will respond to Israel's 'crimes', as Tel Aviv says it's ready for new operation in the enclave

Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza yesterday warned that they would respond to "Israeli crimes," while Israel warned it is ready for a new military operation in the besieged enclave.

"Our people and resistance will respond to any crime committed by the occupation," a joint statement issued by the Palestinian factions in Gaza said. "Our response will be more fierce and stronger," they stressed.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said: "Hamas doesn't want escalation. We're assuming there could be escalation, but the residents in Gaza – including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad – need to choose what kind of Ramadan they want."

He told Ynet News: "If there will be action against Israel from the Strip, Gaza will feel the kind pain that I suggest it spares from itself. They're familiar with our abilities, with all our resources, if they release the gunlock- we'll come crashing down on them."

READ: Israel asks Egypt to help avoid Gaza escalation

Israeli army spokesperson, Ran Kochav, told Ynet News that the army is prepared for a second "Operation Guardian of the Walls", referring to the Israeli offensive on Gaza in May last year.

"We are looking at Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and even the Sinai Peninsula," he said. "Our operations stretch far and wide and have deployed our air defence systems," Kochav added.

"The Gaza Division is prepared to defend on the ground. We will continue thwarting attacks with determination, creativity and every necessary measure."

"We are prepared for a second Guardian of the Walls, or any action that may be necessary," he said.

Israeli media has reported that Egypt and Jordan were asked by the Israeli officials to do their best to pressure Palestinians to remain calm.