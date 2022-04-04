Israel bans Jerusalem Waqf deputy director from Al-Aqsa for 6 months

Israeli authorities yesterday banned the Deputy Director of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Council, Sheikh Najeh Bakirat, from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for six months.

Quds Press quoted local sources as saying that the occupation's intelligence services summoned Bakirat and interrogated him "before handing him a ban."

Bakirat has been arrested numerous times, banned from entering Al-Aqsa and from traveling over the past few years.

In recent years, the Israeli occupation has banned a number of Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for periods ranging from one week to several months.

READ: Raed Salah enters Al-Aqsa for first time in 15 years