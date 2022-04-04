Turkish charity reaches out to needy in Somalia

A Turkish charity said, on Monday, it has provided food packages to 427 families in Somalia as part of its activities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We are in the capital, Mogadishu. We have delivered food and greetings to the families who are in a difficult situation due to the drought," the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Organisation (IHH) said, in a statement.

It said that drought in Somalia, caused by below-average rainfall season since 2020, has seriously affected the people. It is estimated that 4.3 million people have been directly affected, while at least 500,000 have been displaced, it added.

