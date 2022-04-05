Palestine PM: Israel responsible for attacks against Palestinians during Ramadan

The escalation in Israel's violent persecution against Palestinians while allowing Israeli extremist attacks in the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque poses security risks in the region, warned Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

The international community, he continued, must stop Israeli military and extremist attacks as far-right Israelis could be planning to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, reported Wafa news agency.

"The Israeli escalation against the Palestinians, which included killing, torturing, arresting, and allowing settlers to commit crimes, poses great risks to security and stability in the region," Shtayyeh said during his weekly cabinet meeting.

"Israel allows settlers to carry weapons and kill Palestinians just because they are suspects."

Palestinian worshippers are routinely banned from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, while far-right Israeli activists and settlers are allowed to march inside under the protection of armed Israeli police and the occupation's army.

Shtayyeh added that he holds Israel "fully responsible for the serious consequences resulting from this escalation."

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation yesterday also condemned the escalation in Israel's violent daily attacks against Palestinians.

The organisation called on the United Nations Security Council, "to compel Israel to abide by the principles of international law, and international treaties and conventions, to stop its dangerous attacks against the Palestinian people, and to ensure international protection for them."

The appeals come after Israeli soldiers raided Damascus Gate, one of the gates in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City, on Sunday night for the second night in a row, detaining 13 Palestinians and injuring 20 others.