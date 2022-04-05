UAE sentences Israeli woman to death over half-kilo of cocaine

An Israeli woman was sentenced to death by a Court in the United Arab Emirates after she was convicted of drug smuggling, lsrael's Channel 12 reports.

According to the report, Fidaa Kiwan, a resident of Haifa who owns a photography studio, was convicted of possessing half a kilogram of cocaine while visiting Dubai for work.

She says the drugs are not hers and were planted in her bag and in the apartment she was staying in, the report says.

Her family told Israel's Channel 12 that the drugs were delivered to the apartment that she was staying in.

She was arrested in March 2021; the death sentence was handed down on Tuesday.

In the United Arab Emirates, there are strict anti-drug laws, with those convicted of drug trafficking facing a possible death sentence. However, the death sentences are not rigorously enforced in many cases and tend to be converted into heavy prison sentences.

