Irish auto parts manufacturer leaves Ukraine, relocates to Morocco

An Irish factory which specialises in electrical parts and car cables has decided to suspend its activities in Ukraine and relocate to other countries, including Morocco, the Moroccan television website SNRTnews reported.

According to the station, Aptiv, which is based in Dublin, will move production to Poland, Romania, Serbia and Morocco.

"The process of moving production outside Ukraine will take more than six weeks," it added.

Since the outbreak of the Russian war on Ukraine, car sales have been suspended in Ukraine, and several factories employing tens of thousands of workers have shut down.

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, amid international condemnation which led to the imposition of tough economic and financial sanctions on Moscow.

