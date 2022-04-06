Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel bans head of Palestinian prisoners' family committee from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amjad Abu Asab, head of the Family Committee of the Jerusalemite Prisoners [@PalEvePlus /Twitter]
The Israeli occupation's police today issued an order banning Amjad Abu Asab, head of the Family Committee of the Jerusalemite Prisoners, from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City's Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) area for several weeks, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local media sources, the  police released Abu Asab on condition that he stay away from Al-Aqsa Mosque and Bab Al-Amoud for one month.

Abu Asab was detained by police yesterday while he was at the Moskobiya detention centre as he was waiting for the release of Jerusalemite prisoner Shadi Ash-Sharfa.

