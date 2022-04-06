Israel killed 355 Palestinians, injured over 16,000 in 2021

Israel killed 355 Palestinians and wounded more than 16,500 others during 2021, a report published by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the occupied West Bank said.

The report stated that 265 of the Palestinians killed by Israel were from the besieged Gaza Strip, with most being killed during the Israeli war on Gaza in May. Some 90 were from the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Most of the injuries were also recorded in May during Israel's 11-day aggression against Gaza, the ministry's report said, adding that 3,000 were hospitalised, including 2,131 in the Gaza Strip, while 964 were in West Bank hospitals.

According to charts provided in the report, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in 2021 jumped from ten in April to 303 in May. Among those killed, 87 were children, 60 were women and 18 were elderly.

The city of Nablus recorded the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank, with 30 deaths, followed by Jenin, 14, Ramallah, 13, Al-Bireh, 11, and Hebron and Jerusalem recording ten deaths each.

In the Gaza Strip, 120 Palestinians were killed in Gaza City, 75 in northern Gaza and 34 in the Khan Yunis area in the south.

The report stated that 50 per cent of the injuries were shot with live bullets, with 35 per cent of those being treated in hospitals in the occupied West Bank suffering injuries in their upper extremities.

"This indicates that the Israeli soldiers had the will to kill," the Health Ministry said in its report.

