Tunisia: president rejects 'interference' in country's affairs 

President Kais Saied stressed on Tuesday that he rejects any kind of "interference" in Tunisia's internal affairs.

In a statement issued after a meeting with his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Othman Jerandi, the Tunisian president added that he is ready to "strengthen relations with brotherly and friendly countries" as long as there is "mutual respect and common interest."

France, meanwhile, has expressed its concern at Saied's decision to dissolve parliament. The French called on all political forces to participate in a comprehensive dialogue and avoid all forms of violence. Officials in Paris conveyed the hope that Tunisia's state institutions will return to their activities as soon as possible in order to find solutions to the economic and social situation that the country is facing.

According to Turkey on Monday, the dissolution of the elected parliament represents a "blow to the will of the Tunisian people."

The US, meanwhile, also expressed its "deep concern" over Saied's "unilateral" move. It stressed that any process of political reform in Tunisia must be carried out "in coordination" with the various parties.

Hours before its dissolution was announced, MPs voted in an online session in favour of abolishing the "exceptional measures" imposed by Saied since 25 July last year. The president called this a "failed coup attempt". His political opponents have described his measures — including the suspension of parliament and the dismissal of the prime minister and his government — as a "coup against the constitution."

