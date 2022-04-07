Portuguese / Spanish / English

Calls for Palestinians to increase presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 7, 2022 at 10:03 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Palestinians gather in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque during Friday noon prayers in Jerusalem's Old City's al-Aqsa mosque compound, on April 1, 2022 [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib, deputy chief of Islamic Movement in Israel, yesterday called on Palestinians to increase their presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque to "undermine planned Jewish religious rituals," Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

Al-Khatib said that right-wing Israelis and rabbis are preparing to "practice animal sacrifice" inside the Islamic holy site on the occasion of the Passover holiday, which falls between 17-23 April, which coincides with days 16-22 of the Muslim month of fasting Ramadan.

He also revealed that the Israeli occupation is preparing to build the so-called third Jewish Temple in place of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Khatib added that the numerous raids of the Muslim holy site by Israelis and officials "represent continuous violations against the Palestinian people without any respect for the holy month of Ramadan."

Adding that he expects a fierce popular uprising to ignite due to the "continuous Israeli violations against Palestinians, not only inside and around Al-Aqsa Mosque but everywhere across the occupied territories."

