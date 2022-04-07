Germany arrests Syrian ex-Daesh member accused of torturing captives

German authorities yesterday arrested a man accused of war crimes whilst he was an active member of the terrorist group Daesh in his native Syria in 2014. He was detained in Berlin.

According to federal prosecutors in addition to allegedly joining a foreign terrorist organisation, the suspect – identified only as Raed E. – is accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes and bodily harm.

After joining Daesh in the summer of 2014, Raed E. is believed to have taken part in an offensive against the Shuweitat tribe in the eastern region of Deir Ez-Zor, which left up to 700 killed.

Three captives were allegedly abused and tortured following the attack. Prosecutors say the suspect tortured one man who was looking for his 13-year-old brother who was abducted by the group. The child was also allegedly tortured, which included being suspended from a ceiling with his hands tied behind his back. Another captive was physically abused twice during months of captivity, says the prosecution.

Aside from working at various Daesh-run prisons, Raed E. is believed to have handled transactions involving the ransom of Shuweitat captives. It hasn't yet been disclosed how or when the accused entered Germany.

