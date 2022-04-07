IAEA: Iran moves equipment making centrifuge parts to Natanz plant

Iran has moved all its equipment used to manufacture components for centrifuges from its workshop at Karaj to the Natanz nuclear plant, just six weeks after it established another site in Isfahan to manufacture the parts, Reuters reported citing a UN nuclear watchdog.

The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement summarising a confidential report to member states yesterday that on 4 April, "agency inspectors verified that these machines remained under agency seal at this location in Natanz and, therefore, were not operating."

Last December, Iran granted IAEA inspectors access to Karaj to reinstall surveillance cameras after a months-long standoff that followed what Tehran said was Israeli sabotage that destroyed one camera and badly damaged another, prompting Iran to remove all four cameras.

A month later, Iran told the IAEA it was moving production of the parts for advanced centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, to a new location in Isfahan, and the IAEA set up cameras there to monitor the work.

READ: Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given IAEA documents on outstanding issues

The head of Iran's Civil Atomic Energy Organisation, Mohammad Eslami, said yesterday that on 20 March Tehran sent the required clarifications regarding a number of previously undeclared sites in Iran, where evidence of previous nuclear activity was found.

"We have handed over the documents on 20 March to the Agency. They are reviewing those documents and probably the Agency's representatives will travel to Iran for further talks and then the IAEA will present its conclusions," Eslami told a televised news conference.

The agency has long claimed that Iran had not given satisfactory answers. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said last month he will aim to report his conclusion by the 6 June (IAEA) Board of Governors' meeting.

With the fate of renewing the nuclear deal at stake, long-awaited answers about Iran's old but undeclared nuclear sites will improve confidence and solve a major