Portuguese / Spanish / English

Top US General does not support removing Iran's Quds Force from terrorism list

April 7, 2022 at 9:17 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US, Yemen
Iranian Revolutionary Guards march during a parade commemorating the 31st anniversary of Iran-Iraq war on September 22, 2011 in Tehran, Iran [Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images]
Iranian Revolutionary Guards march in Tehran, Iran on 22 September 2016 in Tehran, Iran [Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images]
 April 7, 2022 at 9:17 pm

The top US General said, on Thursday, that he does not support removing Iran's Quds Force, an arm of its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), from a list of foreign terrorist organizations, Reuters reports.

"I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organisation and I do not support them being delisted," Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The United States has been considering removing the IRGC from its foreign terrorist organisation blacklist in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force.

READ: Yemen army monitored 130 violations of ceasefire by Houthis

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNewsUSYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments