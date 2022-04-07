Top US General does not support removing Iran's Quds Force from terrorism list

The top US General said, on Thursday, that he does not support removing Iran's Quds Force, an arm of its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), from a list of foreign terrorist organizations, Reuters reports.

"I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organisation and I do not support them being delisted," Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The United States has been considering removing the IRGC from its foreign terrorist organisation blacklist in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force.

