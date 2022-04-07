Latest News
Saudi Arabia reiterates support for Middle East free of nuclear weapons
IAEA: Iran moves equipment making centrifuge parts to Natanz plant
UNESCO adopts two resolutions on Palestine
Calls for Palestinians to increase presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque
PA: Israel conditions 'incentives' in Jerusalem to Palestinian 'submission'
Global silence encouraging Israel to impose apartheid regime on Palestinians, rights group says
Joint List MKs will not be a 'lifeline' for Israel's Naftali Bennett
Brotherhood in Jordan: We are doing our bit to face off normalisation with Israel
Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given IAEA documents on outstanding issues
Tunisia: Court of Auditors recommends dropping lists of Ennahda Movement in Parliament
Turkiye exports to Saudi Arabia increase sharply in first quarter of 2022
Draft Sudan deal seeks to cement military's grip
Israel says it 'can't live' with death sentence for its citizen in UAE
Turkey to appoint ambassador to Egypt after years of diplomatic fallout, official says
Ukraine's defence imports from Turkey jumped 30-fold in Q1
