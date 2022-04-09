Israel: Tightening restrictions on Palestinians will ignite escalation

Israeli security officials have warned that total closure of the West Bank and cancelling relaxation on the movement of Palestinians during the month of Ramadan would trigger wide-scale escalation, Israeli officials stated on Friday.

During a cabinet meeting held to assess the situation after the killing of a Palestinian from Jenin over the alleged Israeli claims of killing three Israelis in Tel Aviv, some ministers suggested placing the West Bank under total lockdown.

The ministers also suggested taking different measures to restrict Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

However, The Times of Israel reported that heads of the various security agencies reportedly urged the government not to reverse plans to calm tensions around Ramadan.

Kan public broadcaster disclosed that the Israeli police predicted that any reversal on already announced plans would spark further unrest.

At the same time, Kan revealed that the Israeli police had signed an order banning certain Hamas members from visiting Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported Israeli officials requesting the US administration to pressure the Palestinian Authority (PA) to cut the stipend of the father of Raad Hazem, whom Israel had killed over claims of killing three Israelis in Tel Aviv.