Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine: Teachers continue anti-government protests

April 9, 2022 at 11:21 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian teachers sit in front of the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City during a general strike on November 29, 2021 [MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinian teachers sit in front of the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City during a general strike on November 29, 2021 [MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 9, 2022 at 11:21 am

The General Union of Palestinian Teachers (GUPT) warned on Friday that protests against the Palestinian government in the West Bank would continue this week.

In a statement issued on Friday, the GUPT blamed the Palestinian government for hindering the education process in government schools in the West Bank.

According to the statement, the GUPT has decided to suspend work in schools after the third daily lesson and cease all work on Tuesdays.

Work at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education headquarters will be suspended daily at 11.30 am.

The GUPT is calling on the government to pay full salaries for teachers or give a final date for ending the ongoing crisis of incomplete salary payments.

READ: Occupation soldiers harass and detain Palestinian schoolchildren

Categories
Middle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments