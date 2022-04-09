Palestine: Teachers continue anti-government protests

The General Union of Palestinian Teachers (GUPT) warned on Friday that protests against the Palestinian government in the West Bank would continue this week.

In a statement issued on Friday, the GUPT blamed the Palestinian government for hindering the education process in government schools in the West Bank.

According to the statement, the GUPT has decided to suspend work in schools after the third daily lesson and cease all work on Tuesdays.

Work at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education headquarters will be suspended daily at 11.30 am.

The GUPT is calling on the government to pay full salaries for teachers or give a final date for ending the ongoing crisis of incomplete salary payments.

READ: Occupation soldiers harass and detain Palestinian schoolchildren