Sudan bans gatherings in Khartoum

Sudanese authorities yesterday announced a ban on gatherings in the centre of the capital Khartoum, following recent demonstrations calling for civilian rule.

The Khartoum State Security Committee said: "No gatherings are permitted in the central Khartoum area, from the railway in the south to the General Command in the east and the Nile Street in the north."

Adding that it would carry out its "duties towards securing processions and gatherings."

The statement pointed out that all bridges across the River Nile would be "open tomorrow Monday 11 April."

On Sunday, the Sudanese Resistance Committee called for a demonstration, dubbed "April 11 Million", marking the date on which the former President Omar Al-Bashir was ousted.

"Three years ago, we made our first step and overthrew Al-Bashir, but our revolution will not be completed until we drop all manifestations of dictatorship and military oppression, while letting peace and democracy prevail across the country," the committee said in a statement.

Since 25 October, Sudan has been witnessing popular protests calling for civilian rule and rejecting exceptional measures that were taken by army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, most notably the imposition of a state of emergency, and the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council and the transitional ministers.

Al-Burhan has denied accusations that he carried out a coup, claiming that the measures were taken "to correct the course of the transitional phase." He pledged to hand over power through elections or a national consensus.

