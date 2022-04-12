Angry as Egypt distributes bare beef bones to the poor 

Egyptians took to social media to express their anger after the government distributed bare beef bones to the poor in Alexandria, in the north of the country.

The Egyptian Welfare Ministry, however, claimed that this was done at the request of the families being helped.

"A donor gave a calf to a charity," the Welfare Ministry said. "The charity slaughtered it and distributed its meat. Then, the simple people, who benefited from it, asked for the bare bones to use in making soup."

Social media users said this was "humiliating."

ذل ومهانه ما بعدها مهانه!تقوم جمعية خيرية بتصوير عدد من الفقراء خلال توزيعها لبعض «العظام» في قرية أبيس بمحافظة #الإسكندرية حقارة ما بعدها حقارة أن تتبختر مختالًا بصورة تقديم عظام خاليه من اللحم أنا شوفت كمية وقحة لكن ما شفتش مثل النماذج ده لا حول ولا قوه الا بالله. pic.twitter.com/xnuvsw3nuB — Randa Ahmed (@Rimas_Rosa) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the ministry claimed that it had distributed 28 tonnes of meat in Alexandria, in addition to thousands of food package in cooperation with several NGOs and charities.

