Portuguese / Spanish / English

At least 4 people dead after boat capsizes off Libya: UN

April 12, 2022 at 2:10 pm | Published in: Africa, International Organisations, IOM, Libya, News, UN
Refugees are seen after being rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on 15 June 2017 [Marcus Drinkwater/Anadolu Agency]
Refugees are seen after being rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on 15 June 2017 [Marcus Drinkwater/Anadolu Agency]
 April 12, 2022 at 2:10 pm

At least four people died when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said Monday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

"A wooden boat capsized yesterday off Surman, #Libya with 20 migrants on board, according to @unmigration teams," the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Twitter.

"2 people rescued, 4 bodies retrieved (and) 14 people missing," the agency added.

It said that at least 475 people have died attempting to cross the central Mediterranean so far this year.

READ: 7 dead after refugee boat capsizes in Greece waters

Categories
AfricaInternational OrganisationsIOMLibyaNewsUN
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments