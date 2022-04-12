At least 4 people dead after boat capsizes off Libya: UN

At least four people died when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said Monday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

"A wooden boat capsized yesterday off Surman, #Libya with 20 migrants on board, according to @unmigration teams," the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Twitter.

"2 people rescued, 4 bodies retrieved (and) 14 people missing," the agency added.

It said that at least 475 people have died attempting to cross the central Mediterranean so far this year.

