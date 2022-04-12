Egypt explains symptoms of coronavirus mutant

Symptoms of the EX coronavirus mutant are similar to the symptoms of original Covid-19, the Egyptian health ministry announced yesterday.

According to ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt is registering "every mutant for the Covid-19 virus." He insisted that there is "no need to worry about it."

Abdel Ghaffar called on citizens to get the vaccine booster "to enhance immunity" and explained that the EX mutant symptoms are "high temperature, loss of sense of smell and taste, digestive problems and shortness of breath, as well as fever, cough, skin rash, delirium, fatigue and cold."

The official noted that some "50 million Egyptians" have had the vaccine booster.

