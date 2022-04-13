Egypt cabinet approves bill prohibiting child marriage

The Egyptian Cabinet approved a draft bill on criminalising child marriage.

The draft law stipulates that the marriage contracts for those under the age of 18 may not be certified.

Those who ignore the law can be jailed for at least one year and a fine of 50,000-200,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,700-$10,800).

The child shall not be held criminally or civilly liable for this crime, however, the criminal case arising from this crime shall not expire with the passage of time.

