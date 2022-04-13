Occupied Palestine: students wounded in Israeli raid at university

Two Palestinian students were shot and wounded when a large number of Israeli occupation forces raided the campus of Palestine Technical University — Kadoorie in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem on Tuesday, Quds Press has reported.

Wafa news agency added that the Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the students while on campus. At least sixteen of the young people suffered breathing difficulties as a result.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its paramedics treated two students who had been injured by steel-coated rubber bullets. The injuries were "light".

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces broke into the university from the western side, which is adjacent to Israel's "Separation Wall".

Students were evacuated quickly from the university and classes were suspended for the day. The university administration pointed out that this was for the safety of all students who were, nevertheless, chased by the Israeli occupation forces outside the campus, leading to clashes. No further casualties were reported.

This incident came a day after the Palestinians staged demonstrations across the occupied West Bank in protest at Israel's punitive measures against the people of Jenin.

