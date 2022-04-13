Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia's Ghannouchi to perform prayers in mosques despite recent attack

April 13, 2022 at 10:24 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Tunisian Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi on September 3, 2020 [FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images]
Tunisia's Parliament Speaker and leader of Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, will continue performing Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in public mosques, despite the recent attempt to attack him while leaving a mosque in the capital Tunis, a movement leader said.

Former Tunisian Foreign Minister and Ennahda movement leader, Rafik Abdel Salam, wrote on Facebook: "Ghannouchi will continue to perform Taraweeh prayers in Tunisia's mosques, as he does every year during the holy month of Ramadan."

"The man used to perform his prayers in silence and return to his home like any ordinary citizen, however, some thugs wanted to feign fake heroism at Ghannouchi's expense, who is superior to them in his knowledge and intellect, as well as morals," he added.

Abdel Salam warned "whoever tries to practise bullying and utters his tongue with obscenities and bad words," saying the free people of Tunisia and mosques goers will expel him.

On Saturday, a group of men attempted to assault Ghannouchi while he was leaving the Marrakchi Mosque after performing Taraweeh prayers.

