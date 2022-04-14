Yemen: senior Houthi official says Palestine is still 'central issue' 

The Prime Minister of Yemen's Houthi-led government, Dr Abdulaziz Bin Habtour, said yesterday that Palestine was and still is "the central issue of the Muslim Ummah."

Bin Habtour's comment came during a supervisory committee meeting over which he presided, concerning the Palestine Conference scheduled to take place in Yemen during the month of Ramadan. He pointed out that it represents one level of support for the Palestinian people and their cause, affirming that Yemen will continue to view the Palestinian issue as its own central issue.

"Through this conference, we reaffirm our opposition to the normalisation between some Arab regimes and the Zionist enemy," he explained.

The last Friday of Ramadan also sees tens of thousands of Yemenis pouring onto the streets of the capital Sanaa to voice their support and solidarity with the Palestinian people at the annual International Quds Day demonstration.

