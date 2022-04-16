Hamas chief briefs Arab League, Iran, Kuwait on Jerusalem situation

Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Friday briefed the Arab League, Iran and Kuwait on the latest developments and Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Jerusalem, according to separate statements.

Speaking with Secretary of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Haniyeh updated Aboul Gheit on the Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and how Palestinian worshippers are subjected to Israeli aggression daily.

Haniyeh asked Aboul Gheit to raise the issue of the Palestinian cause at international forums and push for an end to the double standard policy of the international community vis-a-vis Palestinian rights and international resolutions in favour of the Palestinian people.

Aboul Gheit condemned the Israeli occupation's practices at Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that the Arab League supports Palestinian rights and will assume its role in ending such Israeli practices and provocations.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Haniyeh received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during which they addressed the Israeli occupation's violations in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and the assassinations of Palestinians.

"Our Palestinian people are committed to holding to their rights, land and holy sites," Haniyeh stressed. "All attempts to dominate Al-Aqsa Mosque or change its Islamic identity will not succeed."

Amir-Abdollahian reiterated his country's "support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," denouncing the Israeli occupation's crimes, including Friday's raids by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Haniyeh also briefed Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim on the latest Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque,stressing that the Palestinian people will continue to defend their holy sites.

Haniyeh called on Al-Ghanim to back Palestinian rights, denounce the crimes that constitute a violation of all international standards and exert pressure on the Israeli occupation in all international forums to end its assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Kuwaiti Parliament speaker condemned the Israeli occupation's practices at Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing his country's supportive stance on Palestinian rights.