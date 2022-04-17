Israel starts direct flights to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh

The first commercial flight for Israel's El Al carrier landed in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh from Tel Aviv, the Israeli airline said Sunday, Anadolu reports.

El Al added in a statement that its subsidiary Sundor Airlines held a festive ceremony before the plane kicked off to Sharm el-Sheikh.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), two other Israeli carriers — Arkia and Israir — will operate flight routes with Sharm el-Sheikh late on Sunday in addition to Egyptian airlines which will run flights on the same route.

In March, Israel said it agreed with Egypt to launch a direct flight route between Tel Aviv and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in Washington in 1979, ending a military conflict between the two countries.

