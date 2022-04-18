Argentina Muslims condemns Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Islamic Centre of Argentina condemned on Sunday Israeli aggression on Palestinians and its raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, the centre declared its solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have been under Israeli attacks during holy month of Ramadan.

The centre called on the Argentinian government, as well as the international bodies to condemn the Israeli aggression and "exercise their power to end the inhumane and illegal practices, which violate all the international resolutions and conventions."

According to the statement, the centre warned of the "escalation" of the "brutal attacks" in Jerusalem and Palestine in the coming days "should the world remain silent."

"Israel seized the opportunity that the world is busy with the war between Russia and Ukraine, and targeted the Palestinians during the blessed month of Ramadan without respecting the least norms of the international law," the statement said.

The statement also slammed the mass media over ignoring or downplaying the information about the "reality" in Palestine, saying: "This is highly worrying."

Meanwhile, head of the centre, Anibal Bakir said: "The issues of Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque do not concern the Palestinians alone, but the whole Muslim Umma. We, the Argentinian Muslims, are part of this great Umma."

He said: "We are trying to highlight the issue of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Argentinian media, which sympathises with the Palestinian issue, in order to spread awareness about what is going on in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Bakir stressed that the Argentinian government should take a "strict" stance on the Israeli practices against Palestinian worshippers during the month of Ramadan.

