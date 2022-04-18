Erdogan condemns Israeli assault on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned on Sunday Israeli assault on worshippersin Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

On his twitter, he stated that he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israel's storming of the mosque and threats to its status.

"During our talk, I expressed to Mr Abbas that I strongly condemn Israel's intrusions against the worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and that we will stand against these provocations and threats against the status quo and spirituality of Al-Aqsa Mosque," he wrote.

The Turkish leader wished Allah's mercy on those killed in Israeli attacks and conveyed his get well wishes for the injured.

Erdogan reiterated Turkiye's support for Palestine, saying: "The events remind us of the necessity for all Palestinian groups to work towards unity and reconciliation."

On Sunday, more than 700 Israeli Jewish settlers forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday.

The Jewish holiday season started on Friday when raids by the Israeli occupation forces resulted in at least 150 casualties among Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the third holiest site for Muslims.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, in 1967, and has since then been inflicting all forms of pain and suffering on the Palestinian population of the holy city.

