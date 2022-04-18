PA Prime Minister: Al-Aqsa Mosque is for Muslims only

Palestinian Authority (PA)'s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday that Al-Aqsa Mosque is for Muslims only and it cannot be divided.

Speaking to the official radio, Palestine Voice, Shtayyeh accused the "extremist" Israeli government headed by Naftali Bennett of trying to resolve its internal crisis at the expense of the Palestinians.

To achieve this, Shtayyeh said the Israeli government is expanding settlements, imposing a siege and carrying out attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque to bring about the spatial and temporal division of the Islamic holy site.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the issue of the Palestinian detainees is a top priority for PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Marking Palestine Prisoners Day, 17 April, Shtayyeh reiterated that the PA "will not give up any female or male prisoner."

He also praised the "legendry resilience" of the Palestinian prisoners, who are enduring harsh conditions inside Israeli jails.

Shtayyeh said that his government is working with many international bodies for the release of the Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

READ: PA condemns Arab FMs' meeting with Israel while Palestine remains under occupation