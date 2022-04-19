Arab MK receives hundreds of death threats after criticising occupation

Head of the National Democratic Alliance, Member of the Israeli Knesset Sami Abu Shehadeh, said he received hundreds of death threats following his criticism of Israel's occupation and its aggression on Palestinians, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Abu Shehadeh, a member of the Arab-majority Joint List alliance, said he received phone calls from people who were threatening to kill him after he appeared on TV to condemn the Israeli occupation's aggression against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

His office said that Abu Shehadeh believes that a "dangerous Israeli escalation has been prevailing at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the West Bank in the recent days."

The office stated that Abu Shehadeh "expresses the stance of the Palestinians against the policies and crimes of the occupation forces, intentional killing of Palestinian youths in the Palestinian cities."

On Sunday, former Coordinator of Israeli Government Activities in the Territories, Eitan Dangot, accused Abu Shehadeh of supporting Palestinian "terrorism and violence".

However, Abu Shehadeh said: "This incitement reinforces our resilience to continue raising our voice against the systematic incitement led by most of the Israeli political spectrum in coordination with the Israeli media."

"We will not hesitate in expressing our national, moral and humanitarian stance against the criminal policies practised by the Israeli security services against our people everywhere."

