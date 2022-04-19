Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hijab-wearing women to file complaint over beating by French police

April 19, 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 28: Protestors demonstrate against the French Government's Global Security Law as thousands of people turn out at Place de la Republique to demonstrate at the end of a week of close scrutiny of the French Police on November 28, 2020 in Paris, France. The march, called on by France's journalists' unions has been limited to a rally at Place de la Republique because of the Covid-19 regulations. France's lawmakers passed and adopted the bill known as article 24 of the “comprehensive security” law prohibiting the dissemination of images of the police, alarming journalists and activists saying civil liberties and press freedom could be compromised. Several MPs have criticised the bill's implications and President Macron has come under fire from national journalism unions and the UN for the law and police accountability. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Two Muslim women wearing headscarves, or the hijab, who were beaten by French police last Thursday on the Clichy Bridge will file a complaint against the officers, their lawyer announced on Twitter, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

Nabil Boudi said his clients who were subjected to police violence, still cannot get over the shock of the incident, but they are determined to see that justice is served.

The complaint will be filed directly to the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) for wilful violence by public officers.

Video footage of the attack showed the police had beaten two women wearing headscarves for minutes in the middle of the road, punched one of them, and tried to throw the other one to the ground.

In other video footage taken by a woman passing by, the police continued to attack the women, despite warnings from people at the scene, claiming they had the authority to beat them.

After the video footage went viral, many users on social media commented that the French police were Islamophobic.

The Paris Police Department, in a statement, claimed that the two women prevented a police car from stopping a suspicious vehicle by crossing the road.

Based on witnesses' reports, it was stated, contrary to the French police's statement, that the police had beaten the two young women, who were exercising their right of passage, for Islamophobic reasons, and that the statement was "made up" to protect the police.

