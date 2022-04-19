Number of Palestinian administrative detainees in Israel jails rises

The number of Palestinians being held under administrative detention in Israeli prisons has risen to 650, the PLO's Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Committee said yesterday.

According to a statement, the number has risen as a result of the continuous Israeli detention campaign in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Israeli rights group B'Tselem said: "In administrative detention, a person is held without trial without having committed an offense, on the grounds that he or she plans to break the law in the future."

It also said that a person under administrative detention is detained without legal proceedings, by order of the regional military commander, based on classified evidence that is not revealed to them.

"Israel routinely uses administrative detention and has, over the years, placed thousands of Palestinians behind bars for periods ranging from several months to several years, without charging them, without telling them what they are accused of, and without disclosing the alleged evidence to them or to their lawyers," B'Tselem said.

Palestinians under administrative detention have been boycotting Israeli courts for 108 days in protest against the policy.

Over 4,450 Palestinians are being held in Israeli jails, including 32 female prisoners, 160 children and more than 400 patients, according to Palestinian rights groups.