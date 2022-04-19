UN-backed Libya leader Dbeibeh visits Algeria

The head of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) carried out a one day visit to Algeria yesterday, his office said.

A number of senior Libyan officials accompanied Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to Algeria, the statement said, including ministers as well as the Chief of General Staff, the Chief of General Intelligence Service and the Chief of the Internal Security Service.

Dbeibeh was received at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers by Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane and the Minister of Interior Kamel Beldjoud.

The visit "comes within the framework of consultations on a number of issues of common interest, as well as developing cooperation relations between the two countries."

Dbeibeh's visit comes amidst a political crisis in Libya, after the eastern parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha as prime minister saying Dbeibah's interim government is no longer valid. For his part, Dbeibeh has refused to hand over power except to an elected government.

