Hamas: Israel failed to promote its narrative about its aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel failed to promote its "one-sided" narrative about its "aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque", Hamas said yesterday.

Commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's claims that Hamas is inciting against Israel via mass media, Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said: "This came to cover up Israeli government's failure to promote the Israeli narrative to the international public."

"Bennett's claims reflect positive indications that the Palestinians and their resistance have succeeded to persuade the international community that the Israeli narrative is always false," Taha said, reiterating that Israel "steals Palestinians land, desecrates holy sites, violates rights and is currently trying to deceive the public."

The Hamas official stated that such remarks reiterate that Israel is going ahead in ignoring the Palestinian suffering which is a result of its occupation and aggression on the Palestinians and their holy sites.

On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded when Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired at Palestinian worshippers.