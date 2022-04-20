'Significant documents' stolen from Tunisia DM's car, reports claim

Tunisian Minister of Defence Imed Memmich has had his car broken into, with media sources saying "significant documents" were stolen from it.

According to the reports, the Anti-Crime Unit of the National Guard in the Ben Arous governorate, adjacent to the capital, launched an investigation into the theft of Memmich's possessions. Authorities have not confirmed if sensitive documents had been kept in the car at the time of the robbery.

According to police records, the car was parked in front of a café in the centre of Ariana city, when unknown persons broke one of its windows and stole items left in the car.

Sources claim there were "significant documents" inside the car at the time.

READ: 60 associations call for 'real' national dialogue for all parties