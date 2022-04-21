Latest News
Hamas calls on PA to release all political prisoners
US delegation in Jordan, discuss de-escalation in Jerusalem
Qatar condemns Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Minister: Libya losing $60m per day due to oil fields, port closures
Hamas calls Israeli attempts to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque 'provocative'
Tunisia: Saied talks about peaceful coexistence between power and freedom
Cancellation demanded of visitor limit for Jerusalem church
Ex-Morocco PM: We prepared for Algeria stoppingÂ its gas supplyÂ
Turkiye will continue relations with Israel despite violence against Al-Aqsa, Erdogan states
Israeli charged in global hacker-for-hire scheme pleads guilty
Tunisia parties warn country heading towards dictatorship
Turkiye temporarily suspends food exports to avoid shortages
US Secretary of State calls Jordan FM after comments against Israel aggression
Israel stops extreme right-wing groups holding flag march in Jerusalem
EU: Peace process between Israel, Palestine must resume
