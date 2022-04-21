Sudan: hundreds take part in protest for civilian rule

Hundreds of protesters rallied on Wednesday night in the Sudanese city of Omdurman as part of an ongoing movement to demand civilian rule, Anadolu has reported. Calls were also made for those responsible for killing protesters to be prosecuted.

The protesters gathered in the southern neighbourhood of Omdurman to break their daily Ramadan fast before walking to Al-Fatihah Street. They raised national flags and pictures of the victims of the security forces as they walked.

Sudan has witnessed frequent protests since 25 October last year calling for civilian rule and rejecting the exceptional measures announced by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. The most notable of these is the state of emergency and the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council.

Protests have also been held in cities across Sudan, including Khartoum, in solidarity with the "Committee for Dismantling the 30 June 1989 Regime, Removal of Empowerment and Corruption, and Recovery of Public Funds" to demand the release of its members. The Baath and Congress parties and activists posted video clips and images of the vigils on Facebook.

Al-Burhan formed the committee in 2019 to "end the control of ousted regime symbols over the state, fight corruption, and recover looted funds." However, last October he suspended the committee's work "until a law regulating its work is reviewed."

Opposition forces and human rights organisations accuse the Sudanese authorities of arresting political leaders and dozens of activists in the resistance committees. The authorities claim that the arrests were made in accordance with the law.

Sudan: court adjourns trial of 1989 coup plotters