US delegation in Jordan, discuss de-escalation in Jerusalem

A State Department delegation has arrived in Jordan to discuss ways to stop the tensions escalating in occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu reported.

The delegation is visiting Amman as part of a tour that also includes Israel, the occupied West Bank and Egypt, the State Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the delegation will discuss with senior leaders in the region "to discuss reducing tensions and ending the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza."

Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr headed the delegation.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the delegation assured Minister Ayman Safadi "the continuation of joint action to prevent the spiral of violence from worsening, which negatively affects everyone, and to restore a comprehensive calm."

During the meeting, Safadi called on Israel to respect "the historical and legal status in Al-Aqsa Mosque and to stop all measures that undermine it, and to guarantee freedom."

He praised the US' position calling for respecting the historical status at Al-Aqsa Mosque and supporting the two-state solution.

For days, tension has prevailed in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque due to daily incursions and calls by Israeli extremist Jewish Israelis to storm the mosque during the Passover holiday.

On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded when Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired at Palestinian worshippers.

