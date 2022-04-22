Sheikh Salah: Israel's measures do not prove it has right to Al-Aqsa Mosque

All the Israeli occupation's measures and incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque do not prove it has the right to any part of the mosque, the head of the Islamic Movement Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, said.

Sheikh Salah added that Al-Aqsa Mosque is "occupied" according to international law and in accordance with Islamic, Arab and Palestinian principles, stressing that Israel is the instigator of the events taking place in the mosque.

"Al-Aqsa is exposed to a dangerous campaign of aggression, and there is a possibility that the attacks will continue as long as the occupation continues," he said, adding that all attempts by the Israeli occupation and settlers "make us more convinced that Al-Aqsa is a complete right for us that does not accept partnership, bargaining, division or negotiations."

"The Israeli occupation will never succeed in implementing temporal and spatial division in the mosque," he added.

