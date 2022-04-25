Biden to visit Israel, confirms White House

United States President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel in the coming months.

Both governments confirmed the upcoming visit yesterday, however, a date is yet to be announced.

During their phone call, Bennett briefed Biden on efforts "to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem," the prime minister's office said in a statement, referring to the latest Israeli violations and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the arrest of hundreds of Palestinian worshippers.

At least 200 Palestinian worshippers were wounded and over 400 others were arrested since Israel began its aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque on 15 April, as the Israeli occupation forces used brutal force against Muslim worshippers to evacuate the holy site to make way for Israeli radicals to celebrate Passover.

Biden "took note of ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian officials to lower tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan" and affirmed "his unwavering support for Israel and its defence needs," the White House said in its statement.

Biden "also accepted an invitation to visit Israel over the coming months," the White House said, adding that the two leaders would stay in regular contact.

Biden last visited the country, as vice president, in 2016. Meanwhile, Bennett met with Biden at the White House in Washington in August.

