Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia's Saied has lost his legitimacy, may falsify elections, ex-president warns

April 25, 2022 at 3:10 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki speaks during an exclusive interview in Tunis, Tunisia on September 01, 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki in Tunis, Tunisia on 1 September 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
 April 25, 2022 at 3:10 pm

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki said that the current President, Kais Saied, has lost his legitimacy and may resort to falsifying the results of the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Marzouki explained that Saied has "turned against the constitution firstly, and secondly against the Independent High Authority for Elections."

This came after Saied issued a decree on Thursday granting him the power to appoint members of the ISIE, which opposition members warned will allow him to falsify the result of the elections.

"There is no goal behind Saied's decree other than controlling any electoral process to reproduce dictatorship and autocracy, and falsifying the popular will," Marzouki said. Saied, he continued, "is dismantling the foundations of the democratic state, which many martyrs have sacrificed their lives for."

Poll: Tunisia President Saied popularity drops to lowest levels

Categories
AfricaNewsTunisia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments