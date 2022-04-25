Tunisia's Saied has lost his legitimacy, may falsify elections, ex-president warns

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki said that the current President, Kais Saied, has lost his legitimacy and may resort to falsifying the results of the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Marzouki explained that Saied has "turned against the constitution firstly, and secondly against the Independent High Authority for Elections."

This came after Saied issued a decree on Thursday granting him the power to appoint members of the ISIE, which opposition members warned will allow him to falsify the result of the elections.

"There is no goal behind Saied's decree other than controlling any electoral process to reproduce dictatorship and autocracy, and falsifying the popular will," Marzouki said. Saied, he continued, "is dismantling the foundations of the democratic state, which many martyrs have sacrificed their lives for."

