US invites Israel to Ukraine support summit

The United States has officially invited Israel to attend an emergency summit intended to boost security support for Ukraine, Haaretz reported on Sunday. As many as 40 countries have been invited to the summit, which could be held this week in Germany.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, explained Haaretz, is organising the meeting. He sent the invitation to his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz. However, Gantz is not expected to attend because he will be taking part in a Holocaust memorial event in Israel.

The occupation state has been criticised for its failure to provide Ukraine with defensive military equipment and weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Israeli parliament last month to urge the government to send arms to his country.

Instead, Israel announced that it was sending a shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in a move no doubt designed to keep Russia happy. Israel and Russia coordinate air strikes against alleged military targets in Syria to help the regime of Bashar Al-Assad, who is an ally of Moscow.

