Israel PM receives death threat and bullet in the post

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a letter with a threat to his life and a bullet at his family's private home in the city of Ra'anana.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett stressed the need for the political conflict in Israel not to reach the level of "bullying, violence and death threats".

The Israeli prime minister called on Israeli citizens, including politicians and social media activists to take time for calm and reconciliation, and "lower the temperature on the political discourse".

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the General Security Service, Shin Bet, and the Lahav 433 serious crime unit are conducting joint investigations into the threatening letter.

According to the paper, "extremist right-wing parties have been chasing the Bennett family since the formation of the current government less than a year ago, and its members have demonstrated at the instigation of right-wing leaders in front of the Bennett family's private home in Ra'anana."

