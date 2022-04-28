Fatah official: PLO, PA lost ability to manage Jerusalem's issues

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s positions towards the events in Jerusalem are "weak and marginal", member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Hatem Abdel Qader, said.

In remarks to Al-Resalah, Abdel Qader said the PLO's position did not rise to the level of risks facing Jerusalem, adding that it has largely lost its ability to manage Palestinian affairs, especially with regard to Jerusalem.

He also described the PA's position as "marginal in intervention and assistance and limited to appeals".

Abdel Qader pointed out that these roles did not rise to the level of the popular resistance, especially in Jerusalem, and the unity embodied between religious and popular groups in the confrontations.

He called on the need to increase the official and factional action with regards Jerusalem, pointing out that the support provided by the political forces to the Palestinian people would fortify their position in Jerusalem and protect it from attempts to weaken it.

Tensions have prevailed in Jerusalem in recent days as Israeli forces and settlers continue to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of the Jewish Passover holiday.